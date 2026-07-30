Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.12.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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