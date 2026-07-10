Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $530.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the manufacturing equipment provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $589.48.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $588.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $467.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $400.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total transaction of $6,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,608,106.26. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,236,570.46. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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