Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the chip maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock's current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were still a bright spot: it beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, and management’s outlook suggests the company is seeing improving demand in parts of its business. Intel earnings and stock performance details

Intel’s latest earnings were still a bright spot: it beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, and management’s outlook suggests the company is seeing improving demand in parts of its business. Positive Sentiment: Several reports continue to frame Intel as a possible beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, including a new chip patent aimed at lowering AI memory costs and bullish calls on its foundry comeback. Intel's new chip patent and the solution to AI's biggest logjam

Several reports continue to frame Intel as a possible beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, including a new chip patent aimed at lowering AI memory costs and bullish calls on its foundry comeback. Neutral Sentiment: Intel has been one of the market’s most watched semiconductor names, with recent articles highlighting both its outsized year-to-date rally and debate over whether the stock is getting expensive after such a strong move. Intel stock article

Intel has been one of the market’s most watched semiconductor names, with recent articles highlighting both its outsized year-to-date rally and debate over whether the stock is getting expensive after such a strong move. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sentiment has weakened as chip stocks pulled back in a broader AI trade selloff, with Intel specifically mentioned among the tech giants retreating. Market wrap on Intel retreat

Near-term sentiment has weakened as chip stocks pulled back in a broader AI trade selloff, with Intel specifically mentioned among the tech giants retreating. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also pointed to rising concerns around Intel’s heavy AI spending, capital intensity, and competitive pressure from AMD, which has been gaining share in data center chips. AMD out-earned Intel in data center article

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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