Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock's current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.49.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $177,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,009,669,000 after buying an additional 2,528,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

More Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $200 and kept a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $200 and kept a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 and reiterated Outperform after noting encouraging takeaways from CyberArk IMPACT 2026, including stronger identity-security momentum.

Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 and reiterated Outperform after noting encouraging takeaways from CyberArk IMPACT 2026, including stronger identity-security momentum. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its target to $265 and maintained Outperform, citing strength in subscription revenue and the potential for total remaining performance obligations to come in at the high end of guidance.

Mizuho increased its target to $265 and maintained Outperform, citing strength in subscription revenue and the potential for total remaining performance obligations to come in at the high end of guidance. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt also raised its target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that PANW’s recent rally is backed by improving fundamentals rather than just momentum.

Rosenblatt also raised its target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that PANW’s recent rally is backed by improving fundamentals rather than just momentum. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help engineers do more work, not less, suggesting Palo Alto Networks may use AI to accelerate product delivery and support growth. Article: Palo Alto Networks CEO says AI won't mean fewer engineers: 'I need more'

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help engineers do more work, not less, suggesting Palo Alto Networks may use AI to accelerate product delivery and support growth. Neutral Sentiment: Insider buying was highlighted as potentially good value, which may support confidence but is not a direct catalyst. Article: Insiders of Palo Alto Networks Getting Good Value On Their US$10.00m Investment

Insider buying was highlighted as potentially good value, which may support confidence but is not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from 24/7 Wall St. suggested investors are revisiting AI software names and other beaten-down tech stocks, adding to broader sector interest. Article: Is It Time To Go Bottom Fishing in AI Software? These Names Look Like the Smart Place to Start

Commentary from 24/7 Wall St. suggested investors are revisiting AI software names and other beaten-down tech stocks, adding to broader sector interest. Negative Sentiment: Some technical commentary warns PANW is highly overbought after a sharp rally, so any earnings disappointment could trigger a pullback.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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