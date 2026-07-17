Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $365.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $352.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.69.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $371.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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