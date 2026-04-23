STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $44.86, but opened at $48.13. Craig Hallum now has a $58.00 price target on the stock. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $49.4060, with a volume of 6,165,099 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics
Key Headlines Impacting STMicroelectronics
Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum upgraded STM from "hold" to "buy" and set a $58 price target, signaling increased analyst conviction and providing fresh buy-side coverage that can boost demand. Craig Hallum upgrade (Finviz)
- Positive Sentiment: Company gave Q2 revenue guidance with a mid-point (~$3.45B) above consensus (~$3.2B) and improved gross-margin outlook, which supports upward revision risk to near-term earnings expectations. STMicroelectronics Q1 press release / guidance
- Positive Sentiment: WSJ reports STM is seeing strong AI-driven demand and its revenue climbed ~23% year-over-year, highlighting end-market momentum (personal electronics, communications, computers and infrastructure) that supports longer-term growth expectations. Apple Supplier STMicroelectronics Logs Higher Sales on Strong AI Demand (WSJ)
- Positive Sentiment: ST will host an investor webcast (May 4) on the "LEO opportunity" led by the head of MCUs, digital ICs and RF — signaling management is highlighting a new addressable market (satcom/LEO-related RF and controllers) that could drive incremental growth and investor interest. STMicroelectronics to host investor call on the LEO opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for investors wanting detail; it contains management commentary that will matter for guidance credibility and margin drivers but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. STM Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets (e.g., Reuters) framed Q1 results as "above expectations" — the mixed reporting reflects differences in GAAP vs. non-GAAP presentation and which metrics analysts emphasize, so market reaction can hinge on which narrative traders choose. Q1 call coverage / Reuters summary
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP Q1 EPS of $0.13 missed consensus ($0.22) and net margin/operating income remain modest on a GAAP basis (U.S. GAAP operating income $70M), which underscores near-term profitability pressure and explains some investor caution. STMicroelectronics Q1 results / MarketBeat
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.52 and a beta of 1.51.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
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STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.
Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.
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