STMicroelectronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 30,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of 289% compared to the average volume of 7,927 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting STMicroelectronics

Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,112. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 281.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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