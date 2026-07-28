Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 73,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 49,946 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,671,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Lucid Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal disclosed a passive 5% stake in Lucid, valued at approximately $150 million. The investment increases Saudi-linked ownership of the electric-vehicle maker and was viewed as a vote of confidence in Lucid’s long-term prospects. Saudi prince buys 5% stake in Lucid Motors

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal disclosed a passive 5% stake in Lucid, valued at approximately $150 million. The investment increases Saudi-linked ownership of the electric-vehicle maker and was viewed as a vote of confidence in Lucid’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity also reflected bullish interest, with investors purchasing about 73,420 call options—roughly 47% above typical daily call volume. This may have added momentum to the stock’s move, although options activity does not necessarily indicate a change in Lucid’s fundamentals.

Trading activity also reflected bullish interest, with investors purchasing about 73,420 call options—roughly 47% above typical daily call volume. This may have added momentum to the stock’s move, although options activity does not necessarily indicate a change in Lucid’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted that Lucid had recently outperformed several other electric-vehicle stocks, but the shares remained well below their 12-month high. Investors may therefore view the Saudi investment as a potential catalyst for a broader recovery rather than evidence that operating challenges have been resolved. Lucid stock recovery analysis

Coverage noted that Lucid had recently outperformed several other electric-vehicle stocks, but the shares remained well below their 12-month high. Investors may therefore view the Saudi investment as a potential catalyst for a broader recovery rather than evidence that operating challenges have been resolved. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action involving investors who purchased Lucid securities from February 25 through April 13, 2026. The July 28 lead-plaintiff deadline keeps allegations of securities-law violations and potential litigation costs in focus, creating an overhang for LCID. Pomerantz class action announcement

Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action involving investors who purchased Lucid securities from February 25 through April 13, 2026. The July 28 lead-plaintiff deadline keeps allegations of securities-law violations and potential litigation costs in focus, creating an overhang for LCID. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting Lucid to report a decline in earnings in its upcoming results, signaling that profitability and execution remain key risks despite the renewed investor interest. Lucid earnings expectations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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