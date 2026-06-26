Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 236% compared to the typical volume of 7,828 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. 1,393,624 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,798. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.04. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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