Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 4,041 put options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNY

Key Stories Impacting Bank of New York Mellon

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY posted Q2 EPS of $2.46, well above estimates, while revenue of $5.70 billion also topped forecasts. The beat was driven by stronger net interest income and fee income, plus asset growth across the business. Article Title

BNY posted Q2 EPS of $2.46, well above estimates, while revenue of $5.70 billion also topped forecasts. The beat was driven by stronger net interest income and fee income, plus asset growth across the business. Positive Sentiment: The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in capital strength and earnings durability. Article Title

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in capital strength and earnings durability. Positive Sentiment: BNY also issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $22.0 billion to $22.2 billion, above the consensus estimate of $21.6 billion, which reinforces expectations for continued growth. Article Title

BNY also issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $22.0 billion to $22.2 billion, above the consensus estimate of $21.6 billion, which reinforces expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company officially reported second-quarter 2026 results and declared regular common and preferred dividends, including a quarterly common dividend of $0.63 per share. Article Title

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,081. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $159.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.30. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of New York Mellon's payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,487. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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