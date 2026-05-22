Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dell Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 86,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 49,485 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Dell Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Dell is positioned to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. Dell set to deliver beat and raise for Q1, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview articles said Dell enters earnings with a strong chance to beat expectations, supported by a solid earnings-surprise history and continued AI-related demand. Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Dell’s recent product announcements around new storage, AI servers, and cyber resilience tools reinforce the company’s role in enterprise AI spending. Dell launches new storage, AI servers and cyber resilience tools for modern data centres
- Neutral Sentiment: Dell announced that Infrastructure Solutions Group president Arthur Lewis will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June, keeping management visible to investors ahead of earnings. Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World and related previews kept the market focused on whether the company’s AI momentum can sustain growth beyond its traditional PC business. Five takeaways from Michael Dell’s keynote at Dell Technologies World 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that IT hardware stocks may not fully reflect macroeconomic and earnings risks, suggesting upside could be limited if results disappoint. IT Hardware Stocks May Not Fully Reflect Macro, Earnings Risks, Morgan Stanley Says
- Negative Sentiment: One note argued Dell’s stock may already be stretched after its AI-driven rally, with margins on AI server growth under close scrutiny heading into earnings. Jensen Huang Said Something Surprising About AI. Here's Why Nvidia Investors Should Pay Attention.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DELL traded up $36.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.60. 7,059,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,268. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $294.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL
Dell Technologies Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
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