Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dell Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 86,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 49,485 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $36.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.60. 7,059,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,268. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $294.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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