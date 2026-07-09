Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Wrap Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 451 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

WRAP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 24,474,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,137. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 270.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 million.

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: WRAP is a designer and manufacturer of less-lethal restraint devices aimed at law enforcement and security professionals. Its flagship product, the BolaWrap®, is a handheld remote restraint tool that deploys a Kevlar-reinforced cord to safely immobilize individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The system is engineered to support de-escalation tactics and reduce reliance on physical force in high-risk encounters.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wrap Technologies oversees product development, testing and training at its headquarters.

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