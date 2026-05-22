Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Zoom Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 34,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 19,873 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus raised shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Key Zoom Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $130 and reiterated a buy rating, citing upside from strong execution and AI-driven growth.

Rosenblatt raised its price target to $130 and reiterated a buy rating, citing upside from strong execution and AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its target to $130 and kept a buy rating following the earnings beat.

Needham lifted its target to $130 and kept a buy rating following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: BTIG increased its target to $125 and maintained a buy rating.

BTIG increased its target to $125 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target to $120 and kept an outperform rating.

Mizuho raised its target to $120 and kept an outperform rating. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark also raised its target, reflecting broader analyst optimism after the quarter.

Benchmark also raised its target, reflecting broader analyst optimism after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Zoom from underweight to sector weight, indicating a more constructive view on the stock.

KeyCorp upgraded Zoom from underweight to sector weight, indicating a more constructive view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target but kept a neutral rating, suggesting some upside is already priced in.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the sale, the director owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,576.44. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,364,989. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,186 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $105,761,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $86,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM stock traded up $11.36 on Friday, hitting $108.11. 4,715,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,823. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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