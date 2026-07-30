Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,876 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVR Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting CVR Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and revenue beat expectations. CVR reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above consensus estimates of $0.26—and above the $0.18 estimate cited by Zacks—versus an adjusted loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue increased 55.5% year over year to $2.738 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.22 billion. CVR Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CVR reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, above consensus estimates of $0.26—and above the $0.18 estimate cited by Zacks—versus an adjusted loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue increased 55.5% year over year to $2.738 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.22 billion. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply across the business. Adjusted EBITDA was $209 million, while the nitrogen fertilizer segment generated $78 million in net income and the petroleum segment earned $12 million. Refinery throughput reached 212,965 barrels per day, with crude utilization of 98.4%. CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $209 million, while the nitrogen fertilizer segment generated $78 million in net income and the petroleum segment earned $12 million. Refinery throughput reached 212,965 barrels per day, with crude utilization of 98.4%. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests bullish positioning. Investors purchased 7,414 CVI call options, roughly 295% above average call volume. Options activity can amplify near-term momentum, although it does not guarantee sustained gains.

Investors purchased 7,414 CVI call options, roughly 295% above average call volume. Options activity can amplify near-term momentum, although it does not guarantee sustained gains. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying provides an additional supportive signal. Carl Icahn reportedly purchased 783,404 shares over the past six months, with no insider sales reported during that period. The company also held $737 million in cash at June 30.

Carl Icahn reportedly purchased 783,404 shares over the past six months, with no insider sales reported during that period. The company also held $737 million in cash at June 30. Neutral Sentiment: CVR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10, with an ex-dividend date of August 10. The payout supports shareholder returns but represents a relatively modest yield.

The dividend is payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10, with an ex-dividend date of August 10. The payout supports shareholder returns but represents a relatively modest yield. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results remained slightly unprofitable. CVR posted a $3 million net loss, or $0.03 per diluted share, despite $46 million of consolidated net income, reflecting items excluded from adjusted earnings. The company’s balance sheet also remains leveraged, which could limit upside if refining or fertilizer conditions weaken.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company's stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 1,435,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. CVR Energy's payout ratio is -93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVI

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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