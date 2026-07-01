Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,118 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,112,470.73. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,481 shares of company stock worth $21,393,079. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock worth $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.03. 2,525,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,219. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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