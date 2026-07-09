Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,971 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 306,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $36,451,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 528,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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