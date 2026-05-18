Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NextEra Energy Call Options (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 24,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 18,219 call options.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.7%

NEE stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,928,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,398. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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