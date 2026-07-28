Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 43,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 32,445 call options.

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JetBlue Airways Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 57,202,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,482,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,881.30. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $173,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $191,941.39. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,890,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.31.

View Our Latest Report on JBLU

More JetBlue Airways News

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded estimates: JetBlue reported a second-quarter loss of $0.66 per share, narrower than the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.70 billion slightly surpassed expectations of $2.69 billion. Revenue rose 14.5% year over year, supported by stronger demand and higher fares. JetBlue Airways Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

JetBlue reported a second-quarter loss of $0.66 per share, narrower than the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.70 billion slightly surpassed expectations of $2.69 billion. Revenue rose 14.5% year over year, supported by stronger demand and higher fares. Positive Sentiment: JetForward strategy is showing progress: Management attributed growth to premium-travel demand, expanded loyalty-program activity and its JetForward initiatives. The company also highlighted a long-term 2028 earnings-per-share target, giving investors a potential path toward improved profitability. JetBlue Highlights Strong Q2 Results and JetForward Progress

Management attributed growth to premium-travel demand, expanded loyalty-program activity and its JetForward initiatives. The company also highlighted a long-term 2028 earnings-per-share target, giving investors a potential path toward improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: New fare and premium offerings could lift revenue: JetBlue is introducing simpler fare categories, including Base, Standard and Flex, while preparing to launch BlueFirst domestic first class. The changes are intended to make booking easier and capture more revenue from customers willing to pay for enhanced service. JetBlue Updates Fare Structure

JetBlue is introducing simpler fare categories, including Base, Standard and Flex, while preparing to launch BlueFirst domestic first class. The changes are intended to make booking easier and capture more revenue from customers willing to pay for enhanced service. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings beat was encouraging, JetBlue remains unprofitable, and the company’s quarterly loss was wider than the $0.21-per-share loss recorded a year earlier. Investors will likely monitor whether revenue gains translate into sustained margin improvement. JetBlue Loss Widens Due to Higher Fuel Costs

Although the earnings beat was encouraging, JetBlue remains unprofitable, and the company’s quarterly loss was wider than the $0.21-per-share loss recorded a year earlier. Investors will likely monitor whether revenue gains translate into sustained margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs pressured results: JetBlue said increased jet-fuel prices contributed to the larger loss. Higher fares and solid customer demand offset roughly half of the impact, but fuel prices remain a significant risk to margins and the airline’s path to profitability.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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