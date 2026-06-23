Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,743 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,562 put options.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BSX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,100. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here