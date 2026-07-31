Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stephens set a $87.00 target price on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $86.20 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $86,300.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 53,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,772,615.68. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the bank's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,400,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company's stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stock Yards Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stock Yards Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here