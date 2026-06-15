Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 1,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $60,517.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,049.84. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,720.24. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,291 shares of company stock worth $1,064,065. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.17. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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