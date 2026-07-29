Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. On average, analysts expect Stoke Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

STOK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 52,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,563. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,675.70. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company's stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,419 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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