StoneX Group Inc. Takes $5.09 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 274,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $19,505,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 156,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Prudential by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prudential by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Prudential Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Prudential to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

