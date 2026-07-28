StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $3,344,400.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $3,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 738,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,864,213.12. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 77,310 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $6,118,828.80.

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StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 225,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,049. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,562.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 18,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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