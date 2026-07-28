StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $7,133,450.10 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) CFO William Dunaway sold 95,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $7,133,450.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 472,131 shares in the company, valued at $35,093,497.23. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. 215,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 18,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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