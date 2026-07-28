StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Abigail Perkins Sells 8,919 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Abigail Perkins sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $628,165.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,807,975.09. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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StoneX Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. 266,380 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $94.66.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StoneX Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,261,000 after purchasing an additional 439,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,976,000 after purchasing an additional 704,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,078,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,628,000 after buying an additional 294,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. SEC insider trading filing

All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. Negative Sentiment: StoneX insiders sold a combined 348,905 shares worth approximately $25.9 million in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. SEC insider trading filings

StoneX insiders sold a combined in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. Negative Sentiment: The largest sales came from Chairman Oconnor, who sold 104,934 shares for about $7.8 million, and CFO Dunaway, who sold 95,970 shares for about $7.1 million. CEO Smith sold 45,000 shares for approximately $3.3 million, while other insiders also reduced their holdings. SEC insider trading filing

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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