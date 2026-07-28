StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Sells 29,995 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 29,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $2,229,228.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,760. The trade was a 35.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Diego Rotsztain sold 20,630 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $1,534,872.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Diego Rotsztain sold 20,544 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,544,771.84.

On Monday, May 18th, Diego Rotsztain sold 30,081 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $2,235,619.92.

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StoneX Group Trading Down 0.0%

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,212. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $94.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneX Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,261,000 after purchasing an additional 439,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneX Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,795 shares of the company's stock worth $169,976,000 after buying an additional 704,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,897 shares of the company's stock worth $174,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,628,000 after purchasing an additional 294,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting StoneX Group

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. SEC insider trading filing

All reported transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, meaning the sales may have been scheduled in advance rather than driven by current business conditions. Negative Sentiment: StoneX insiders sold a combined 348,905 shares worth approximately $25.9 million in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. SEC insider trading filings

StoneX insiders sold a combined in transactions on July 22 and July 24. The sellers included Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor, CFO William J. Dunaway, CEO Philip Andrew Smith and other insiders. Negative Sentiment: The largest sales came from Chairman Oconnor, who sold 104,934 shares for about $7.8 million, and CFO Dunaway, who sold 95,970 shares for about $7.1 million. CEO Smith sold 45,000 shares for approximately $3.3 million, while other insiders also reduced their holdings. SEC insider trading filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNEX. Zacks Research downgraded StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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