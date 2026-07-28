StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $3,892,584.32 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 52,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $3,892,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 220,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,368,236.80. This trade represents a 19.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Lowry Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mark Lowry Maurer sold 17,313 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,542,357.46.

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Lowry Maurer sold 52,059 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $4,696,068.86.

Get StoneX Group alerts: Sign Up

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $94.66.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 18,363.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StoneX Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StoneX Group wasn't on the list.

While StoneX Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here