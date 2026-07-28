StoneX Group (SNEX) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $0.8570 per share and revenue of $1.3213 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,991. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $94.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 77,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $6,118,828.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 738,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,427,335.68. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 30,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $2,235,619.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,368.48. This trade represents a 35.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,778 shares of company stock valued at $87,627,996. Insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,261,000 after purchasing an additional 439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,897 shares of the company's stock worth $174,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,292 shares of the company's stock worth $142,628,000 after purchasing an additional 294,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 941,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,051,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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