StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

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SVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of StorageVault Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on StorageVault Canada

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 89,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$412,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 136,992,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$630,163,223. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their position. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 2.9%

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.67. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.77.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of C$91.09 million during the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

Further Reading

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