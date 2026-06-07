Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,215,600. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,028.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,851,893.40. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,814. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of STRA opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $91.13.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.09). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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