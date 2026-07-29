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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Announces $0.48 Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock logo with background
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Key Points

  • STRC declared a $0.4792-per-share dividend, payable August 15 to shareholders of record July 31; the ex-dividend date is also July 31.
  • Shares opened at $88.22 and were down 0.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.28 billion and a 52-week trading range of $71.25 to $100.42.
  • Insider activity was mixed: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares, while insiders sold 185,422 shares over the past 90 days; institutional investors own 26.02% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4792 per share on Saturday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STRC stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $192,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,422.88. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 185,422 shares valued at $23,820,816. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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Dividend History for Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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