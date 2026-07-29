Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4792 per share on Saturday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Performance

Shares of STRC opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

In other Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 185,422 shares worth $23,820,816. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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