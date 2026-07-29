Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4792 per share on Saturday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.1%

STRC opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.46. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 185,422 shares valued at $23,820,816. Insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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