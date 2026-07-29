Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strategy Inc. declared a $0.4792-per-share dividend for STRC preferred shareholders of record on July 31, with payment scheduled for August 15. The ex-dividend date is also July 31.
  • STRC shares opened at $88.22 and were down 0.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.28 billion.
  • Strategy Inc. operates as a bitcoin treasury company while also providing enterprise analytics software, giving investors exposure to Bitcoin through various securities.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4792 per share on Saturday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

Read More

Dividend History for Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Right Now?

Before you consider Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock wasn't on the list.

While Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines