Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4792 per share on Saturday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.1%

STRC opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.46. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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