Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $200,955.00 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $200,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,805,551.82. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Strategy Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 17,841,490 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,593,795. The company's 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.17. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here