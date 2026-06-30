Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.68, but opened at $86.21. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Strategy shares last traded at $86.1180, with a volume of 6,119,229 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 193,622 shares valued at $25,189,621. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Trading Down 6.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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