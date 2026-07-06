Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.77, but opened at $95.14. Strategy shares last traded at $99.1530, with a volume of 5,544,013 shares trading hands.

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Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 192,922 shares valued at $25,104,214. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Daviman Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,255,770 shares of the software maker's stock worth $404,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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