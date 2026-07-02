Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.39, but opened at $99.85. Strategy shares last traded at $102.6980, with a volume of 7,902,882 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.87.

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Strategy Stock Up 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average is $144.76.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 192,922 shares valued at $25,104,214. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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