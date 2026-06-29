Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 11.7% - Here's What Happened

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.43 and last traded at $91.9020. 21,872,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 21,345,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy authorized a new “Digital Credit Capital Framework” that allows it to potentially sell up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin under certain conditions, use proceeds to bolster cash reserves, and support preferred dividends and debt costs. The company also introduced separate $1 billion buyback programs for both its common stock and digital credit securities, which investors saw as shareholder-friendly. Article Title

Strategy authorized a new “Digital Credit Capital Framework” that allows it to potentially sell up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin under certain conditions, use proceeds to bolster cash reserves, and support preferred dividends and debt costs. The company also introduced separate $1 billion buyback programs for both its common stock and digital credit securities, which investors saw as shareholder-friendly. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to 12% and said the company holds about $2.55 billion in U.S. dollar reserves, covering roughly 17 months of expected preferred dividend and interest obligations, which helped reassure investors about near-term funding risk. Article Title

Management raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to 12% and said the company holds about $2.55 billion in U.S. dollar reserves, covering roughly 17 months of expected preferred dividend and interest obligations, which helped reassure investors about near-term funding risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed the move as a major shift away from Strategy’s long-standing “never sell Bitcoin” stance, but management emphasized that Bitcoin remains the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Investors are weighing whether the change signals flexibility or reflects stress in the funding model. Article Title

Several articles framed the move as a major shift away from Strategy’s long-standing “never sell Bitcoin” stance, but management emphasized that Bitcoin remains the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Investors are weighing whether the change signals flexibility or reflects stress in the funding model. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, the stock has been under pressure recently because Strategy’s valuation fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings and its market-to-net-asset-value metric slipped below 1, raising concerns that its old financing flywheel is weakening. Article Title

At the same time, the stock has been under pressure recently because Strategy’s valuation fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings and its market-to-net-asset-value metric slipped below 1, raising concerns that its old financing flywheel is weakening. Negative Sentiment: Critics and some market watchers warned that Bitcoin sales and the preferred-stock selloff may reflect rising stress in Strategy’s capital structure, and analysts such as Peter Schiff argued the company may be running out of easy options to support its Bitcoin-heavy model. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Up 12.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,013,308.48. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 193,622 shares valued at $25,189,621. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Strategy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. DV Trading LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 90.7% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Strategy in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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