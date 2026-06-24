Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.90 and last traded at $95.1640. 16,346,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,728,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of Strategy stock for about $998,800, a move that can signal insider confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of Strategy stock for about $998,800, a move that can signal insider confidence in the company’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed it bought 520 more Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, reinforcing its commitment to the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Article Title

Strategy disclosed it bought 520 more Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, reinforcing its commitment to the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage remains heavily focused on Strategy’s large Bitcoin holdings, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto-market swings rather than its software business fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage remains heavily focused on Strategy’s large Bitcoin holdings, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto-market swings rather than its software business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CryptoQuant and other commentators warned that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves because dividend coverage has shrunk sharply and funding pressure is rising. Article Title

CryptoQuant and other commentators warned that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves because dividend coverage has shrunk sharply and funding pressure is rising. Negative Sentiment: Additional articles warned that Strategy could face significant downside if Bitcoin keeps falling, citing shrinking cash reserves, preferred-share stress, and the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Trading Down 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 192,122 shares valued at $25,030,501. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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