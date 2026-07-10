Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy Rating

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Strategy will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 188,922 shares valued at $24,585,457. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $931,043,000 after buying an additional 138,253 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Strategy News

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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