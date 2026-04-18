Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$41.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$39.14.

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View Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

SCR stock opened at C$35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.13. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.46 and a 12-month high of C$45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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