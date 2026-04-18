Free Trial
→ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Strathcona Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Securities upgraded Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) from a "hold" to a strong-buy in a research note issued Friday.
  • Analyst views are mixed—one Strong Buy, three Buy and three Hold—resulting in a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$39.14, with recent targets ranging about C$26–C$69 (National Bank Financial at C$69).
  • SCR was trading near C$35.97 with a 12‑month range of C$24.46–C$45.09; the company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a trailing PE of 8.46.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strathcona Resources.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$41.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$39.14.

View Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

SCR stock opened at C$35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.13. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.46 and a 12-month high of C$45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Strathcona Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Strathcona Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strathcona Resources wasn't on the list.

While Strathcona Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH
Iran War TRUTH
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines