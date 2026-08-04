Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $19.12. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 100,638 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stratus Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 74.96% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph sold 3,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $93,862.60. Following the sale, the director owned 2,286 shares in the company, valued at $63,482.22. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $3,296,664.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 843,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,643,781.51. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,036. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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