Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley Financial

Equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STRW. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.63.

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Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 124.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,948 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 288.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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