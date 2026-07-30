Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1650 per share and revenue of $40.2450 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.7%

Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.42. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Strawberry Fields REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strawberry Fields REIT to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,839 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,865 shares of the company's stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,693 shares of the company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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