Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.45, but opened at $87.46. Stride shares last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 168,998 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. William Blair cut Stride from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Institutional Trading of Stride

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 37.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDFS Capital LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stride by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Stride by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 102,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company's stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

Further Reading

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