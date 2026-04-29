Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.86% from the stock's previous close.

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GPCR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of -1.17. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company's stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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