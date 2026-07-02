Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.3333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Stryker Stock Down 0.5%

Stryker stock opened at $313.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $309.89 and its 200-day moving average is $339.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $66,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,879 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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